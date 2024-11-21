Sign up
Photo 3793
Piers reflected in the river
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
reflections
river
autumn
seascape
piers
trondheim
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic reflections and colors
November 21st, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely
November 21st, 2024
KV
ace
Awesome light, color & reflections.
November 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful colors, reflections
November 21st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
November 21st, 2024
Barb
ace
Pretty pov!
November 21st, 2024
