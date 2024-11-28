Sign up
Previous
Photo 3798
Along the river
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3798
photos
186
followers
180
following
1040% complete
View this month »
3791
3792
3793
3794
3795
3796
3797
3798
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
20th November 2024 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
river
,
autumn
,
seascape
,
trondheim
