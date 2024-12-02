Sign up
Photo 3801
Cappuccino
Just have to show you the nice Cappuccino I bought today
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
4
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
winter
decoration
cappuccino
Josie Gilbert
ace
Very cute.
December 2nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
That's clever!
December 2nd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Oh how cute! I’m sure you enjoyed it.
December 2nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lol - that's very cool
December 2nd, 2024
