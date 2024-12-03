Sign up
Photo 3802
Nidaros Cathedral
We've got some snow. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
1
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3802
photos
187
followers
181
following
1041% complete
View this month »
3795
3796
3797
3798
3799
3800
3801
3802
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
3rd December 2024 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
winter
,
cathedral
,
trondheim
,
nidaros
Zilli~
ace
A different kind of beauty with the snow
December 3rd, 2024
