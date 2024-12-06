Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3804
By the river
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3804
photos
186
followers
181
following
1042% complete
View this month »
3797
3798
3799
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
3rd December 2024 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
winter
,
river
,
seascape
,
trondheim
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely scenic view ! fav
December 6th, 2024
Sue Schaar
Beautiful
December 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close