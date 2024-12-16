Sign up
Previous
Photo 3809
On the way to the city
I've had a busy December and not much time for photography while it's light outside. We've also had a lot of bad weather. I took this with my phone a few days ago.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
Views
9
2
365
iPhone 11
13th December 2024 12:28pm
nature
,
winter
,
cathedral
,
river
,
landscape
,
seascape
,
trondheim
