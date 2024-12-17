Sign up
Previous
Photo 3810
View of the city
This picture was taken with the mobile phone this evening.
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
4
3
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3810
photos
186
followers
181
following
1043% complete
View this month »
3803
3804
3805
3806
3807
3808
3809
3810
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
17th December 2024 8:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
nature
,
winter
,
view
,
city
,
evening
,
cityscape
,
trondheim
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful cityscape
December 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful view of the city all lit up in the evening !! fav
December 17th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Wow
December 17th, 2024
Barb
ace
Marvelous night view of the city! Very pretty!
December 17th, 2024
