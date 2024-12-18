Previous
The Christmas market by elisasaeter
The Christmas market

The Christmas market is closed for the day. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
December 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
December 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks like a lovely spot for a market.
December 18th, 2024  
