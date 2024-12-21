Previous
Along the river by elisasaeter
Photo 3813

Along the river

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1044% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Lovely tranquil scene
December 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Superb composition
December 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact