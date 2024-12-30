Sign up
Previous
Photo 3819
Winter wonderland
From no snow to a lot of snow overnight. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
7
7
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3819
photos
186
followers
181
following
3812
3813
3814
3815
3816
3817
3818
3819
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
30th December 2024 11:33am
Tags
snow
,
christmas
,
nature
,
winter
,
trees
,
wonderland
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Nydelig!
December 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a pretty wintery scene ! fav
What does Nydelig mean? As in Welsh a similar word "Nadolig" means Christmas !
December 30th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
A magical wintry scene, fav!
December 30th, 2024
vaidas
ace
Beautiful winter.
December 30th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Awesome
December 30th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, how beautiful
December 30th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
December 30th, 2024
What does Nydelig mean? As in Welsh a similar word "Nadolig" means Christmas !