Happy New Year by elisasaeter
Photo 3820

Happy New Year

Wish you all a verry happy new year. Now I’ve completed my 12th year here at 365.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Rob Z ace
Thank you for your kind wishes. All the best to you and your family for the coming year, and congratulations on 12 years of 365! :)
December 31st, 2024  
