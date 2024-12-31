Sign up
Previous
Photo 3820
Happy New Year
Wish you all a verry happy new year. Now I’ve completed my 12th year here at 365.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
1
3
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3820
photos
186
followers
181
following
1046% complete
View this month »
3813
3814
3815
3816
3817
3818
3819
3820
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
31st December 2024 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
new
,
winter
,
trees
,
landscape
,
year
Rob Z
ace
Thank you for your kind wishes. All the best to you and your family for the coming year, and congratulations on 12 years of 365! :)
December 31st, 2024
