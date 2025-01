Ice crystal on my window

Yesterday I finished my twelfth year here at 365. I have long thought about quitting when the year was over. But I've decided that I'm not going to give up completely, I've decided that I'm only going to post pictures on the days I have something to post. So there are no pictures every day like before. Sometimes there may be several photos per week and other times maybe only one photo per week. So I do the same as last year.