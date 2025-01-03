Previous
Withered tulip by elisasaeter
Photo 3822

Withered tulip

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1047% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful as it withers away - fav
January 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Tulips are always dramatic & beautiful in demise! Lovely capture!
January 3rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A lovely bit of wabi sabi.
January 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact