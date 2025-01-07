Sign up
Previous
Photo 3826
The Christmas tree on the square
A Christmas tree has been lit in the square in Trondheim since 1920.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
3
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3826
photos
186
followers
181
following
1048% complete
View this month »
3819
3820
3821
3822
3823
3824
3825
3826
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
7th January 2025 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
winter
,
square
,
tradition
,
trondheim
Margaret Brown
ace
A nice wintery scene
January 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely to have a growing tree in situ for all these years and is decorated annually ! A lovely scene and shot ! fav
January 7th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely winters scene.
January 7th, 2025
