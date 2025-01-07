Previous
The Christmas tree on the square by elisasaeter
Photo 3826

The Christmas tree on the square

A Christmas tree has been lit in the square in Trondheim since 1920.
Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
A nice wintery scene
January 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely to have a growing tree in situ for all these years and is decorated annually ! A lovely scene and shot ! fav
January 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely winters scene.
January 7th, 2025  
