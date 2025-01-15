Sign up
Photo 3832
Gyga
This troll is made of things picked up from the river. There are a lot of strange things that get thrown into the river.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3832
photos
187
followers
182
following
5
2
365
iPhone 11
28th December 2024 12:42pm
Tags
river
,
things
,
troll
,
garbage
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
January 15th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Someone's had fun creating this!
January 15th, 2025
