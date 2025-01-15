Previous
Gyga by elisasaeter
Gyga

This troll is made of things picked up from the river. There are a lot of strange things that get thrown into the river.
Elisabeth Sæter

I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
January 15th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Someone's had fun creating this!
January 15th, 2025  
