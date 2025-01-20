Previous
Good morning from Hamarøy by elisasaeter
Photo 3835

Good morning from Hamarøy

This was the last morning on Hamarøy. I had a really nice weekend with my family. My aunt had a nice 80th birthday, together with almost our whole little family.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
LManning (Laura) ace
What gorgeous light!
January 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! stunningly beautiful ! - a huge fav
January 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 21st, 2025  
