Previous
Photo 3835
Good morning from Hamarøy
This was the last morning on Hamarøy. I had a really nice weekend with my family. My aunt had a nice 80th birthday, together with almost our whole little family.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
3
3
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3835
photos
188
followers
182
following
3828
3829
3830
3831
3832
3833
3834
3835
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
20th January 2025 8:48am
nature
,
winter
,
morning
,
holiday
,
sunrise
,
cold
,
norway
LManning (Laura)
ace
What gorgeous light!
January 21st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! stunningly beautiful ! - a huge fav
January 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 21st, 2025
