Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3836
Nidaros Cathedral and the old city bridge
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3836
photos
188
followers
182
following
1050% complete
View this month »
3829
3830
3831
3832
3833
3834
3835
3836
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
24th January 2025 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bridge
,
winter
,
old
,
cathedral
,
river
,
city
,
seascape
,
trondheim
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close