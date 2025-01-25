Previous
The Old city bridge by elisasaeter
Photo 3837

The Old city bridge

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1051% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JudyC ace
Beautiful image and beautiful colors! Fav!
January 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact