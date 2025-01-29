Sign up
Previous
Photo 3841
Nidelva
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
1
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
14
1
1
365
NIKON D300S
24th January 2025 1:23pm
Tags
nature
,
winter
,
river
,
city
,
seascape
,
trondheim
,
nidelva
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely calm and reflective scene
January 29th, 2025
