Photo 3846
Some of the statues at Nidaros Cathedral
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
365
NIKON D300S
27th February 2025 4:11pm
Tags
cathedral
statues
trondheim
Rob Z
ace
So many wonderful details.
March 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful !
March 4th, 2025
