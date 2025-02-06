Previous
Sunset from my porch by elisasaeter
Photo 3846

Sunset from my porch

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1053% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great colour
February 6th, 2025  
Erika ace
Beautiful reds and cloud patterns.
February 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact