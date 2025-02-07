Previous
Today's sunset by elisasaeter
Photo 3847

Today's sunset

There was a beautiful sunset from the porch today too. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1053% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wowser!
February 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact