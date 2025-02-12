Sign up
Previous
Photo 3848
A rose
This is a picture from the archive. I've been sick for a few days with a bad cough. Hope to be in better shape soon.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
2
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
Tags
red
,
nature
,
yellow
,
flower
,
winter
,
rose
Judith Johnson
ace
So beautiful. I hope you're feelig better soon Elisabeth.
February 12th, 2025
Canada Gem
Beautiful!
February 12th, 2025
