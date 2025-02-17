Sign up
Photo 3850
NTNU Norwegian University of Science and Technology
My first walk in a week. Better but still coughing a bit.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
snow
nature
winter
trondheim
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely snowy view.
February 17th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful winter photo!
February 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So cold looking - glad you feel better !
February 17th, 2025
