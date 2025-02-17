Previous
NTNU Norwegian University of Science and Technology by elisasaeter
Photo 3850

NTNU Norwegian University of Science and Technology

My first walk in a week. Better but still coughing a bit.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely snowy view.
February 17th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful winter photo!
February 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cold looking - glad you feel better !
February 17th, 2025  
