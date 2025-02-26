Sign up
Previous
Photo 3857
His Majesty the King's Guard
Trondheim is hosting the 2025 World Ski Championships The royals are in place in Stiftsgården
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
1
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
3857
photos
189
followers
182
following
1056% complete
3850
3851
3852
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
26th February 2025 2:19pm
Tags
winter
,
royal
,
kings
,
guard
,
trondheim
,
pallas
Carole Sandford
ace
Very smart, great plumes in their hats!
February 26th, 2025
