His Majesty the King's Guard by elisasaeter
Photo 3857

His Majesty the King's Guard

Trondheim is hosting the 2025 World Ski Championships The royals are in place in Stiftsgården
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Elisabeth Sæter

Carole Sandford ace
Very smart, great plumes in their hats!
February 26th, 2025  
