Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3859
Duck
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3859
photos
189
followers
182
following
1057% complete
View this month »
3852
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
27th February 2025 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
winter
,
bird
,
duck
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close