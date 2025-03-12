Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3869
The piers in Trondheim
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3869
photos
191
followers
184
following
1060% complete
View this month »
3862
3863
3864
3865
3866
3867
3868
3869
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
12th March 2025 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
river
,
seascape
,
piers
,
trondheim
Carole Sandford
ace
Great reflections & colours!
March 12th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
so lovely
March 12th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Beautiful reflections
March 12th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful.
March 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close