Photo 3871
Gamle Bybro ( The old city bridge )
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
0
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3871
photos
191
followers
184
following
3864
3865
3866
3867
3868
3869
3870
3871
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
19th March 2025 3:11pm
Tags
nature
,
bridge
,
old
,
spring
,
river
,
city
,
piers
,
trondheim
