Purple Crocus by elisasaeter
Purple Crocus

It has started to bloom in Ringve Botanical Garden. Spring has now arrived. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
gloria jones ace
Beautiful.
March 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a lovely colour
March 21st, 2025  
