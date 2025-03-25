Previous
Rhododendron bud by elisasaeter
Rhododendron bud

From Ringve Botanical Garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Purdey (Sharon) ace
A bud is a promise of beauty to come. Lovely.
March 25th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice close up, details
March 25th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Nicely captured
March 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely close up details!
March 25th, 2025  
