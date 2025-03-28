Previous
Yellow Crocus by elisasaeter
Photo 3879

Yellow Crocus

From Ringve Botanical Garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1062% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
March 28th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact