Previous
Rowing in the river by elisasaeter
Photo 3883

Rowing in the river

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1063% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Nice to see the canoeists
April 1st, 2025  
Kate ace
Looks like they have practiced rowing quite a bit
April 1st, 2025  
Barb ace
The waterfront buildings are always so colorful, but I especially like this that shows the longboat rowers, the quite small boat to the left, and the yellow watercraft (any idea what that is?).
April 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact