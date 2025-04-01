Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3883
Rowing in the river
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3883
photos
191
followers
184
following
1063% complete
View this month »
3876
3877
3878
3879
3880
3881
3882
3883
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
30th March 2025 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
spring
,
river
,
rowing
,
seascape
,
piers
,
trondheim
Judith Johnson
ace
Nice to see the canoeists
April 1st, 2025
Kate
ace
Looks like they have practiced rowing quite a bit
April 1st, 2025
Barb
ace
The waterfront buildings are always so colorful, but I especially like this that shows the longboat rowers, the quite small boat to the left, and the yellow watercraft (any idea what that is?).
April 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close