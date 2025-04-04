Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3884
Reflections in the river
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
4
5
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
12th March 2025 3:01pm
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
spring
,
river
,
seascape
,
piers
,
trondheim
Karen
ace
I love these waterside buildings on stilts - their reflections are beautiful.
April 4th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great reflections and colors
April 4th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
marvellous
April 4th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
I love all the views you present of this magical scene
April 4th, 2025
