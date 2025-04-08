Previous
Nidaros Cathedral by elisasaeter
Nidaros Cathedral

Took a walk at my favorite spot along the river. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
Elisabeth Sæter

I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway.
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
April 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 8th, 2025  
