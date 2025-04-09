Previous
Rhododendron by elisasaeter
Photo 3889

Rhododendron

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Elisabeth Sæter

I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway.
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! fav
April 9th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
delightful one!
April 9th, 2025  
