Previous
Blue flowers by elisasaeter
Photo 3894

Blue flowers

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1066% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 14th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
April 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful colors
April 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact