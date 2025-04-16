Previous
Purple Rhododendron by elisasaeter
Photo 3896

Purple Rhododendron

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1067% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
So pretty.
April 16th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Gorgeous
April 16th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet ! fav
April 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact