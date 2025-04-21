Sign up
Previous
Photo 3901
Røros church
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Tags
nature
church
old
spring
easter
røros
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 21st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Lovely
April 21st, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful church!
April 21st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
April 21st, 2025
