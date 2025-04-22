Previous
Old houses in Røros by elisasaeter
Photo 3902

Old houses in Røros

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1069% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
I love the thatched roofs.
April 22nd, 2025  
Dorothy ace
So nice!
April 22nd, 2025  
Neil ace
Looks very old.
April 22nd, 2025  
KV ace
The sod roof is so neat looking… must be a great insulator.
April 22nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow the rooves!
April 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing ! fav
April 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact