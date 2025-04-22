Sign up
Previous
Photo 3902
Old houses in Røros
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
6
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
21st April 2025 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
old
,
spring
,
houses
,
reros
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love the thatched roofs.
April 22nd, 2025
Dorothy
ace
So nice!
April 22nd, 2025
Neil
ace
Looks very old.
April 22nd, 2025
KV
ace
The sod roof is so neat looking… must be a great insulator.
April 22nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow the rooves!
April 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing ! fav
April 22nd, 2025
