Previous
Old city bridge by elisasaeter
Photo 3906

Old city bridge

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1070% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Love that bridge
April 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact