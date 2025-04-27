Sign up
Previous
Photo 3907
The ruins of Rein's Monastery
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
1
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
3907
photos
190
followers
184
following
3900
3901
3902
3903
3904
3905
3906
3907
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
19th April 2025 1:41pm
Tags
nature
,
spring
,
ruins
,
norway
,
monastery
Kate
ace
The walls that remain seem in good shape
April 27th, 2025
