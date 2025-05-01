Sign up
Previous
Photo 3910
Pomeranian dog
My cousin's new dog is 5 months old. This is their third Pomerania. He is very beautiful.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
dog
beautiful
animal
puppy
