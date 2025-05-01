Previous
Pomeranian dog by elisasaeter
Photo 3910

Pomeranian dog

My cousin's new dog is 5 months old. This is their third Pomerania. He is very beautiful.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
