Previous
By the river by elisasaeter
Photo 3913

By the river

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1072% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Beautiful! I have a good friend who arrived in Oslo for a tour of Norway, yesterday. I know she will enjoy your beautiful country.
May 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful shot!
May 4th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Wow
May 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact