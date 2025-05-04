Sign up
Photo 3913
By the river
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
nature
bridge
spring
river
seascape
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful! I have a good friend who arrived in Oslo for a tour of Norway, yesterday. I know she will enjoy your beautiful country.
May 4th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful shot!
May 4th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Wow
May 4th, 2025
