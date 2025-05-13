Previous
Old city bridge and the piers by elisasaeter
Photo 3921

Old city bridge and the piers

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1074% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and tranquil looking ! fav
May 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact