Previous
Photo 3924
Hurra Norway's Constitution Day.
Today it is Norway's Constitution Day.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3924
photos
189
followers
183
following
1075% complete
View this month »
3917
3918
3919
3920
3921
3922
3923
3924
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
17th May 2025 7:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
red
,
day
,
flag
,
blue
,
norway
,
constitution
,
hurra
