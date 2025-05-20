Sign up
Previous
Photo 3927
White flowers
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
2
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3927
photos
189
followers
183
following
3920
3921
3922
3923
3924
3925
3926
3927
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
19th May 2025 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
nature
,
flowers
,
spring
,
garden
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
May 20th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Nice
May 20th, 2025
