Pink flowers by elisasaeter
Pink flowers

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Elisabeth Sæter

I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
vaidas ace
Very nice!
May 23rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture with lovely light, colors, focus
May 23rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely !
May 23rd, 2025  
