Gjøvik gård by elisasaeter
Gjøvik gård

Gjøvik Gård is the manor house and big park in the heart Gjøvik, and is where history, recreation, and activities meet.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Dorothy ace
Looks very interesting!
May 30th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely
May 30th, 2025  
