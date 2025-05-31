Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3938
In the park at Gjøvik farm
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3938
photos
189
followers
183
following
1078% complete
View this month »
3931
3932
3933
3934
3935
3936
3937
3938
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
30th May 2025 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
trees
,
spring
,
park
,
pond
,
gjøvik
Barb
ace
Delightful reflections! Lovely little footbridge and shade from the trees! Beautifully composed!
May 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close