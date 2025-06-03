Sign up
Photo 3939
Midnight Sun
After Gjøvik, our trip went north to Hamarøy to attend my uncle's funeral.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
0
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
9
1
365
NIKON D300S
4th June 2025 12:08am
Tags
nature
sun
holiday
summer
midnight
seascape
